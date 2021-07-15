Evans signs for Sunderland AFC

The Northern Ireland international makes the move to the Stadium of Light after an eight-year spell with Blackburn Rovers.

Evans (30) started his playing career at Greenisland Football Club. The east Antrim club took to social media today (Thursday) to congratulate the midfielder following his move

A Greenisland FC spokesperson said: “Congratulations to former Greenisland player, Corry Evans on his transfer to Sunderland AFC.”

Commenting on the signing, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson told the League One club’s website: “Corry is an established international and he comes in to anchor, and be the glue in, our midfield.

“He carries out a special role and it’s something that we’ve needed. He will make other players around him better and his maturity, experience and game-understanding will really set him apart.”

