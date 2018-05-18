FOOTBALL: Gary Thompson makes switch to Crusaders from Ballymena United

Crusaders have signed Ballymena United midfielder Gary Thompson on a three-year deal.

And Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he is disappointed the midfielder has left the club.

“Gary kept us informed throughout and has just spoken to me to confirm that he has agreed and signed a three year contract.

“We want to say thanks to Gary for all efforts, not just here at the Showgroundsalso back when we worked with Gary at Linfield. Unfortunately his time with us here was wrecked with injury, but when fully fit he definitely gave of his best and certainly, he would also say himself, was playing some of the best football of his career earlier this season up to his injury.”