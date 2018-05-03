Football rumour mill: PSG ready to splash £100m on Tottenham playmaker | Manchester United make Juventus left-back a priority summer signing

Manchester United have made signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro a priority. (Manchester Evening News)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and are ready to splash £100m on the 26-year-old Dane. (Daily Express)

Claude Puel is set to be sacked as Leicester manager unless he can finish the season strongly. (Talksport)

MLS side DC United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's 34-year-old Spanish striker Fernando Torres. (Goal)

Jose Mourinho will play Anthony Martial as a central striker next season if the Frenchman stays at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini feels Manchester United made a mistake in not offering him a contract extension sooner. (Sport Voetbal Magazine)

Rafael Benitez wants written guarantees from Newcastle about his future transfer budget and powers before agreeing a new contract with the Magpies. (Daily Mirror)

N'Golo Kante, who is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge - even if they miss out on Champions League qualification. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he wanted to play for Newcastle in 1999 - but was turned down by then-manager Sir Bobby Robson. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are considering summer move for 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican forward Leon Bailey. (Goal)

Chelsea will ask for £10m for Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel, who has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football. (Football.London)