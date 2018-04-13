Greenisland FC set for Super Cup NI adventure

Greenisland U13s will face some of India’s top young footballers in the Minor section of the Super Cup NI 2018.

The County Antrim side have been drawn in Group B where they will face Reeds FC from India, Ballinamallard United and Bertie Peacock Youths.

The Minor U13 section draw took place at the Ulster University in Coleraine last Thursday evening, which will play host to all of the games, except the final which will take place on Friday at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

In Group A English Premier League side West Ham United will face Dungannon United Youth, Portadown FC and Coleraine FC.

West Ham United will return to the tournament for the first time since 2000 and their manager David Moyes will be delighted to see the club represented at the tournament which is close to his heart.

Moyes’ mother was born and raised on the north coast and he regularly sent Everton sides to the competition and he officially launched the 30th anniversary tournament back in 2012.

In Group C, Linfield and Glentoran were drawn together with Scottish Academy outfit St Johnstone and Glenavon FC.

Scottish side St Johnstone are no strangers to the competition and they last appeared in the U16 section back in 1998.

Youth coach Alistair Stevenson is a big fan of the tournament and he was in charge back in 1998 and Stevenson is now in tasked with looking after the Academy at the Perth outfit, which is of course managed by ex-NI international goalkeeper Tommy Wright.

The Minor section will get underway on Monday, July 23 and conclude on Friday, July 27. The tournament will once again commence with the annual parade through the streets of Coleraine and the opening ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Sunday, July 22.