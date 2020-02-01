HOW IT HAPPENED: Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 5

Crusaders produced an assured performance to extend the defence of the Irish Cup prize into this year's quarter-finals at the expense of Carrick Rangers.
F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 5
91: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Loughran
80: Cushley's free-kick from distance is tipped around the post by Doherty
75: SUB (Crusaders) - Cushley on for McGonigle
74: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 5 (Owens)
Forsythe's curling free-kick is guided home by a free Owens
69: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Smith on for Chapman
64: SUB (Crusaders) - Lowry on for Caddell
61: Strong defensive work by Dummigan to race back and prevent Carrick from converting into an open goal
53: SUBS (Carrick Rangers) - Dunne and Cherry on for Reynolds and Faulkner
52: Loughran across with a last-ditch challenge to prevent Heatley from converting off good work by Caddell
49: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 4 (Neale own goal)
Heatley skips past Surgenor and drills hard and low across the danger area, with a sliding Neale under pressure and unfortunate to divert into his own net
H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 3
44: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 Crusaders 3 (Forsythe)
McGonigle on the break and his cross finds Owens but a miscue by the striker drops fortuitously to allow Forsythe to turn home from a few yards
40: Thompson's ball forward sends Owens clear with a free path to goal but Doherty pulls off a fine one-handed save to push away the attempted lob
37: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 1 (Chapman) Crusaders 2
Murray's deep throw-in is cleared to the edge of the box and Chapman's volley finds the net via a deflection
35: Neale's curling free-kick from wide on the right is tipped over the bar by Doherty
33: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 0 Crusaders 2 (Owens)
Heatley twisting and turning to find space in the box - with his initial shot saved from a tight angle but he recovers possession to scoop towards the back post for Owens to head home
31: Anderson on the attack but his final shot lacks the power to trouble Doherty
29: Heatley with a snapshot off an attempted defensive clearance by Carrick which drops the wrong side of the post
28: Kelly with an effort from distance which proves high and wide
17: SUB (Crusaders) - Heatley on for Clarke
13: Low cross by McGonigle just beyond Clarke from a few yards out
4: GOAL - Carrick Rangers 0 Crusaders 1 (McGonigle)
Forsythe's throw-in is controlled and fed on by Owens to McGonigle and, from the edge of the area, he finds the top corner on the turn
CARRICK RANGERS: Doherty, Neale, Surgenor, Rodgers, Loughran, Chapman, Faulkner, Kelly, Murray, Reynolds, Anderson.
Subs: Nicholl, Carson, Magill, Smith, Cherry, Hassin, Dunne.
CRUSADERS: Doherty, Burns, McGonigle, Caddell, Forsythe, O'Rouke, Owens, Brown, Thompson, Clarke, Dummigan.
Subs: O'Neill, Beverland, Lowry, Cushley, Ruddy, Heatley, McElroy.
Referee: Tim Marshall