HOW IT HAPPENED: Crusaders 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

A Philip Lowry brace either side of Billy Joe Burns’ drive left Crusaders clear at the head of the Danske Bank Premiership standings with a 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts.
F-T: Crusaders 3 Dungannon Swifts 0
85: Johnston alert again off his line to deny Robinson after a lapse by Harwood
81: SUB (Crusaders) - Heatley off for Robinson
80: SUB (Crusaders) - Cushley off for Caddell
78: Clarke feeds Heatley in space on the left but Johnston is out to block the effort
73: McGonigle hooks over the bar within moments of his introduction
71: SUB (Crusaders) - Thompson off for McGonigle
70: SUB (Dungannon Swifts): Carvill off for Campbell
67: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - McGuinness off for Harwood
64: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Cushley
62: GOAL - Crusaders 3 (Lowry) Dungannon Swifts 0
Heatley’s initial shot is saved by Johnston but the rebound falls for Lowry to slot home and double his tally
58: YELLOW (Dungannon Swifts) - Smyth
56: Smyth’s low free-kick fails to trouble O’Neill
55: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Patton off for Gallagher
53: First sight of goal of note in the second half falls to Cushley but he clears the bar from inside the box
H-T: Crusaders 2 Dungannon Swifts 0
40: GOAL - Crusaders 2 (Burns) Dungannon Swifts 0
Lowry’s ball from tight on the line towards the far post is drilled home by Burns
36: Superb pass by Smyth into the path of Lowe cuts open the Crusaders backline but O’Neill is quick off his line to block the shot
29: Cushley’s low cross from the right across the face of goal is turned the wrong side of the post on the run by O’Rourke
28: Crusaders corner-kick creates problems but Dungannon survive
27: From the resultant free-kick, Clarke eventually picks up possession on the right and floats over a cross which Hegarty heads goalwards but Johnston stops with a fine save
26: YELLOW (Dungannon Swifts) - Carvill
19: Redman off the line to divert Cushley’s shot after Heatley cuts the ball back to his unmarked team-mate
14: Clarke slips a pass in behind the Swifts backline and Lowry’s drive from a tight angle finds the side-netting
9: Well-worked move along the left ends with a low Heatley cross which a sliding Wilson cuts out
5: GOAL - Crusaders 1 (Lowry) Dungannon Swifts 0
Lowry bursts forward into the box and angles a low shot home
CRUSADERS: O’Neill, Burns, Hegarty, Coates, Lowry, Hale, Cushley (Caddell, 80), O’Rourke, Thompson (McGonigle, 71), Heatley (Robinson, 81), Clarke.
Subs (not used): Shields, Beverland, Ward, Ruddy.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Johnston, Redman, Wilson, King, Clucas, Smyth, Patton (Campbell, 55), Lowe, Carvill (Campbell, 70), McGuinness (Harwood, 67), Waide.
Subs (not used): Byrne, Taylor, McGinty, Devlin.
Referee: Raymond Crangle.