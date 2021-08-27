Howard Beverland signs for Ballyclare Comrades

The defender joins the Comrades from Coleraine FC, bringing a wealth of experience to the club after playing at the highest level in the country for 14 years with Coleraine and Crusaders, where he lifted the Irish Premiership title, the Irish Cup and Co Antrim Shield.

Speaking to the south Antrim club’s media team, Beverland (31) said: “It’s great to be here. I’m hungry to play and embrace a new league. I’ve played in the Premiership for the last 14 years or so, but the standard has increased across all levels and it’s great to come and challenge in this tough Championship.

“There’s a very clear focus and aim to push on at the club, everyone giving their best to work for each other, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Howard Beverland pictured with Ballyclare Comrades manager, Paul Harbinson.

Welcoming Howard to Dixon Park, manager Paul Harbinson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and over the moon. I want to pay a massive thanks to Oran Kearney, he made it so easy and was fantastic with us.

“Howard is a cup winner, a league winner, he’s done it, he knows how to manage games. He brings professionalism, experience, he’s an absolute gentleman, so easy to work with, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

