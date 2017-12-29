Search

ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants are seven-up against Edinburgh Capitals

Belfast Giants Brendan Connolly scoring against the Edinburgh Capitals Jordan McLaughlin
Belfast Giants Brendan Connolly scoring against the Edinburgh Capitals Jordan McLaughlin

The Stena Line Belfast Giants got back to winning ways with a 7-2 win over the Edinburgh Capitals in the Belfast sides’ first outing at home in 11 games.

Five goals in the final period gave the Giants a deserved win at The SSE Arena last night over a stubborn Capitals side and keep them second in the Elite League.

The Giants opened the scoring thanks to a powerplay strike from Brendan Connolly, assisted by Spiro Goulakos and Cole Jarrett at 9:30.

Sebastien Sylvestre doubled the Giants lead at 16:34, assisted by Colin Shields.

The visitors got their middle period off to the best possible start when Ainars Podzins scored on the powerplay at 22:25.

The Capitals netted again in the second period at 8:43 as Sergei Banashkov grabbed the equaliser.

The Giants took things up a gear in the final 20 minutes, with Darcy Murphy getting the scoring undnerway.

Jim Vandermeer made it 4-2 soon after with a fine strike from the blue line at 51:23, assisted by Steve Saviano. Sebastien Sylvestre extended the Giants lead to three goals at 53:37 with a powerplay effort, assisted by Brendan Connolly and Spiro Goulakos.

Colin Shields grabbed the sixth goal of the night for Belfast at 55:48, assisted by Sebastien Sylvestre and Cole Jarrett. Spiro Goulakos rounded off the scoring with a slapshot goal.