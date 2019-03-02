Irish Cup: Cup holders Coleraine to face Crusaders in semi-finals; Warrenpoint Town take on Ballinamallard

Holders Coleraine will play Irish Premiership champions Crusaders in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

Warrenpoint Town have been drawn against Ballinamallard United in the other last-four tie.

The Crues went through to the semis with an impressive 3-0 victory over Ballymena United, while the Bannsiders beat Larne 5-3 on Friday.

Point won 3-1 at home to Larne Tech Old Boys and the Mallards defeated Dungannon Swifts 3-2 on penalties.

The ties will be played on Saturday 30 March, with the venues to be decided.

“It’s been shaping up like that for us this season,” said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter, whose side beat Glentoran in the fifth round and Linfield in round six.

“It’s maybe not the draw we would have wanted, but you’ve got to play whoever comes your way. We’re in the semi-final and if you had handed that to me at the start of the campaign I’d have taken it.

“It will be a great day - Rodney has a great team at Coleraine and we will look forward to it when it comes round.”

Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell was pleased with the draw, but said the Mallards will be equally happy.

“One of us is going to get to the final of the biggest competition outside the league so I’d say we’re both chuffed with that,” he commented.

“It’s the last four now and anything can happen. The semi-final is our final because we have never got to this stage of the competition before.”