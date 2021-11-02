Irish Cup: Greenisland knock out Lisburn Distillery

Distillery, who this season marked 50 years since their last Irish Cup triumph and historic European tie with Barcelona, fell to a 2-1 defeat in east Antrim.

Greenisland welcomed Johnny Clapham’s side to Glenkeen Avenue and held a two-goal lead at the break thanks to Darren Bell’s double.

The Whites fought back in the second half, reducing the deficit courtesy of Aaron Harris’ 53rd minute spot-kick but it wasn’t enough to stop their Amateur 1C hosts progressing.

There was success for Greenisland, Islandmagee and Mossley in the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup.

Islandmagee will join their east Antrim neighbours in the draw for the next round after winning 4-2 on penalties against Drumaness Mills after the tie had finished 1-1.

Commenting on social media following the victory, a spokesperson for the Islanders said: “A special mention must go to outfield player Elliot English for standing in between the sticks and being the hero in the shoot-out. Fourth round here we come!”

Meanwhile, Mossley Football Club’s goalkeeper Daniel McWilliams was the hero for the Newtownabbey side in their win over Shankill United. He saved one spot-kick in normal time and another three in the shoot-out.

Praising his efforts on Facebook, a Mossley FC spokesperson said: “The dramatic game against Shankill United saw the first team fight back from 3-1 down to salvage a 4-4 draw. Heroics from Daniel McWilliams in the shoot-out ensured that Mossley are in the hat for the fourth round of the Irish Cup.”

----

