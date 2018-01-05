IRISH CUP: Maiden overcome Storm Eleanor as part of preparations

Not even Storm Eleanor could put a stop to Maiden City’s preparations this week for the trip to tackle top-flight Crusaders.

The entire squad made sure they were available for selection as they all reported for training on Tuesday night during the peak time of the weather disruption - an example of the dedication heading into the Seaview showpiece.

It really is a fairytale tie for City - who only became a senior club just 18 months ago - up against the Danske Bank Premiership league leaders.

Stephen Baxter’s side have won their last eight games in a row, nevertheless, Cassidy knows his players are going to relish the clash.

“On Tuesday night, despite the storm, we had 25 at training and they were getting beat up the face with the wind and the rain but they were all there,” he insisted. “But some players may never get this opportunity again and I just want them to compete and enjoy the day.

“Because we had the Craig Memorial Cup final we didn’t have a Christmas night out so this to me is our Christmas party, whatever happens we are going to just let the hair down, chill out and enjoy the occasion.

“Now don’t get me wrong, we are going into the tie with a gameplan and we can’t have a negative attitude, yes we maybe have one tiny, tiny chance but you have to believe in that chance.”

Cassidy, who took over the hot-seat this season, is hoping that the Crues have an off day.

“We are in a win-win situation, as no one gives us a chance and we know that, but you never know,” he added. “Maybe a dodgy decision, a sending off or a penalty awarded, you just don’t know.

“Look at Bristol City beating Manchester United a few weeks ago, so you never know - anything can happen.

“I want us to not just do Maiden City proud but to do the city proud and if anyone from Crusaders says that ‘he played well’ or ‘we try to play the right way’ then it’s job done for me.

“It’s an achievement in itself the fact that we have got this far.

“I’m delighted for the players for the hard work that they have put in but, personally, I’m not getting distracted because my main concern is the league.

“We had four difficult games to get this far, so it’s great for the club that we have got someone like Crusaders, a massive tie.

“We all know what type of player Paul Kee and John Cunningham can produce from the academy so, ultimately, we want academy players coming through.

“Then down the line we want to try and get out of the NI Intermediate League and move up through the divisions.”