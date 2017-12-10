IRISH LEAGUE: Comrades manager delighted with his side’s dominant display

Ballyclare Comrades manager Clifford Adams: “I think the score-line flatters them and I think if we had have come away seven or eightI don’t think it would have done us a disservice.

“The pitch wasn’t great as it was soft, but we still tried to play some sharp, quick good football. The first 15 minutes they caught us on the hop and we conceded a poor goal but once we got to grips with things I felt it was one way traffic for most of the game.

“The goals they scored were from` our point of view. They got a penalty when the lad blasted the ball at my defender, who was only five yards away and what can you do if someone drills it at you from just five yards away and their third goal the linesman is standing with the flag up for offside, yes the players should keep going, but when the official gives offside with his flag up it’s an automatic reaction, so that’s three goals that I felt they didn’t deserve.

“But no matter what team I put on or whoever I start the boys just keep doing it. We knew today was going to be really tough because it really is when you play the same team twice in the space of a week.

“I’m very, very proud of the boys, they got the win in very, very poor conditions and the football we played was superb at times.”