IRISH LEAGUE: Comrades snap up keeper Blayney

Ballyclare Comrades have strengthened their squad as they push for promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership with the addition of goalkeeper Alan Blayney.

Belfast-born Blayney, 36, joins the Comrades from Warrenpoint Town much to the delight of boss Clifford Adams.

"Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted to get Alan on board for the second half of the season," said Adams.

"He will provide tough competition for Paddy Flood after we lost Geoff McKinty to a cruciate ligament injury.

"Since we discovered how serious Geoff's injury was we have been on the lookout for another quality goalkeeper, and when Alan showed an interest it really was a no-brainer.

"Alan had options for other clubs but once I spoke to him and explained what we were trying to do he quickly agreed to join.

"He has a wealth of experience at the top level of football both here and in England, and has won most things at Irish league level and captained Linfield during in his time there.

"I would personally like to thank Mathew Tipton at Warrenpoint with all his help in getting the signing sorted out, from the first time I rang him he was the consummate professional throughout the whole process."