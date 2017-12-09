IRISH LEAGUE: Games at Coleraine, Warrenpoint and Limavady survive snow as Portadown hold talks over midweek Dergview date

Portadown’s Bluefin Sport Championship match at home to Dergview became the final fixture to fall foul of the weather conditions as noon confirmation arrived of a postponement.

Hopes were high at Shamrock Park of a chance at beating the snow to fulfil the game but club secretary Bill Emerson confirmed volunteers simply ran out of time.

“We had about a dozen people working on the pitch but only managed to clear around a quarter of the area,” he said. “It was just a case of not enough time but we owe a massive thanks to everyone who made the effort to come out in those conditions and do what they could to help out.

“Now we are in discussions with Dergview over a rescheduled date for the game.

“It could hopefully be as early as next Monday or Tuesday or even the following Monday or Tuesday.

“We will confirm as soon as possible.”

The Ports also had a special Santa Hat Saturday celebration planned from 2 o’clock offering free entry to children and a range of festive gifts.

The weather also disrupted scheduled foodbank collection drives across a number of Irish League clubs.

Coleraine’s match against Dungannon Swifts and the meeting between Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders have both survived the snow.

Coleraine Showgrounds was unaffected by the weather and Town boss Matthew Tipton confirmed hard work on Friday helped Milltown survive.

“Credit to Johnny Baird for his efforts yesterday to get everything cleared off,” said Tipton. “We can all look forward to the game now and it is going to be tough but days like these have inspired us in the past.”

Both games at Coleraine and Warrenpoint have 3 o’clock kick-off times.

In the Bluefin Sport Championship, Portadown’s postponement means only the visit by league leaders Ballyclare Comrades to Limavady United remains on the Saturday schedule, with a 3 o’clock kick-off time.

Games across the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League were also wiped out.