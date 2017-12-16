IRISH LEAGUE: Gary Haveron looking Glentoran to push on as they tackle Cliftonville

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron is glad the injury crisis at the Oval seems to be coming to an end as his side prepare to face Cliftonville at Solitude in the Danske Bank Premiership tomorrow.

The Glens are currently sitting sixth in the league standings after a mixed start to their league campaign.

There has been positives and negatives from Haveron’s men but he is glad that his main men are getting back in the mix for selection.

“If we get everybody fit and available we will be a hard team to stop and beat,” he said.

“In the last seven, eight weeks the injuries we have had has been crippling but hopefully we can get them all back and that will hopefully see an upturn in results.”

And Haveron says he was impressed with his side’s showing against Crusaders in their last outing in the league even though they lost 1-0.

“I was pleased with the way we played and no-one would have complained if we had been two or three up.

“They have quality players and they took one of the chances they had and we come away with nothing.

“I will be looking for the same effort and commitment and maybe a wee bit of composure in front of goal.

“I hope to have John McGuigan back around Christmas time and we are getting a number of key players back. These are all key players and we need them back and then we will show our worth,” added Haveron.