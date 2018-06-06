Jonny Evans: NI defender poised make switch from West Brom for Leicester City

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans is on the verge of £3.5m switch to Leicester City, according to reports.

It's understood terms have been agreed for the West Brom skipper with the Premier League outfit.

Jonny Evans looks set to make the switch from West Brom to Leicester City

Evans, capped 70 times for NI, has been with the Baggies for the past three years but came close to leaving during the last two transfer windows.

Foxes manager Claude Puel is an admirer of the 30-year-old Newtownabbey man.

Last summer, he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and was also believed to have been on Man City's radar.

In January, West Brom have rejected an approach from the Gunners for Evans on deadline day, holding out for a reported £20 million.

Evans in action for Northern Ireland

Reports suggest Evans has a £3 million relegation release clause and the prospect of regular football with Leicester City will, no doubt, be a further enticement.

A three-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, Evans recently captained his country in their summer tour of Central America.