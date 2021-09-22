Larne and Ballyclare through to Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals

In what was a rerun of last season’s final Kofi Balmer fired the hosts in front on 16 minutes.

Right on half time Davy McDaid lobbed in a second for Larne.

Seanan Clucas reduced the arrears on the hour mark, but Glentoran’s hopes of a comeback suffered a blow as Ciaran O’Connor was sent off five minutes later.

Larne won the Co Antrim Shield in 2020. (Pic Pacemaker).

There was also success for Ballyclare Comrades, who ran out 3-1 winners over Queen’s at Dixon Park.

A first goal for Matthew Herron and an Andrew Mooney double saw Paul Harbinson’s side progress. Brendan Glackin found the net for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Niall Currie’s Dundela, who sit at the foot of the Lough 41 NIFL Championship table with only one point from their opening eight games. pulled off a major shock as goals from Keke and Michael Smith knocked his old side Carrick Rangers out.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, October 2.

----

