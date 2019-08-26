Larne boss Tiernan Lynch embracing highs and lows of life at the top table

Life on the domestic game’s grandest stage offers a tough learning curve but Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is happy to embrace the high stakes - and with it, the high rewards - of top-flight football.

Having lost out to Ballymena the previous week, newly-promoted Larne hit the road on Saturday for Seaview in search of a way back on track against a Crusaders side with the confidence and comfort level accrued as multiple senior champions.

Larne regrouped from an early setback then lost a late lead across an afternoon that left Lynch looking back on the short-term frustrations and forward towards long-term targets.

“There were definitely a lot of pleasing things in the performance and I’m very proud of the players and their efforts,” said Lynch. “After last week’s loss we needed to bounce back.

“But there’s a little bit of disappointment, the greediness in me, that would liked to have held on for three points.

“There’s probably never a bad time to score - but it maybe went against us scoring when we did.

“What we should have done is to go on the frontfoot but after last week’s loss I think the boys were a bit more cautious.

“We sat back and didn’t knock the ball around the way we do but I’m being hyper-critical.

“If this had happened six months from now then the players would probably have taken a rollicking after the match.

“But in terms of where we are in our journey, it’s only four games into the campaign so we are still getting to grips with the tempo of the Danske Bank Premiership.

“It’s a major, major difference obviously from the Championship and we’ve some players getting to know the league and individuals.

“At this minute, we’ll take it - six months from now I’m not sure we do.

“There are some top, top players in this league, players who maybe do not get the credit for being so good.

“Players who can deny you space, deny you time and get on the frontfoot being very physical.

“It’s probably going to take us some time to get used to that and I would have liked to see us play some more football but it wasn’t to be.

“Once we get nine or 10 games under our belt we’ll be a different animal.

“Our job is to come in every single day, to work harder and get better.

“That’s all we talk or think about at Larne.

“Right now, it’s how quickly can we adapt to the league and we take one game at a time.

“At 4.50pm last week if someone had offered the boys a point at Seaview then they’d have snapped your arm off for it.”