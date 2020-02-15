LEAGUE CUP FINAL: Aaron Traynor’s journey from freestyle to thinker at Coleraine

Crusaders provided Aaron Traynor with a first taste of league football in over 350 days - now, having battled back from serious injury, the Coleraine full-back stands 90 minutes away from a final medal.

An ACL injury ruled out Traynor for almost a full year before he stepped out last September for a welcome return in Coleraine’s 4-2 victory over the Crues.

League points proved the prize that day but now Traynor could cap his comeback campaign with a cup winner’s medal.

The dynamic left-back has made impressive forward strides to become an ever-present in the Bannsiders’ league line-up since that Showgrounds success.

“I was given a lifeline in September when we had two defenders (Stephen O’Donnell and Adam Mullan) sent off against Ballymena United so Oran Kearney approached me and said there was a chance if I felt up for it,” said Traynor. “There was no pressure to rush me back after a long injury but, selfishly, I looked on it as my chance to get back in quicker than expected.

“We played Crusaders and won 4-2.

“Slowly and surely I’m getting back to where I was a few years ago when I felt fit, fast and strong.

“I’m probably still looking towards next season with the focus over the final games of this campaign to recover as best I can and then get in a good pre-season under my belt, which I missed last year.”

Having established his Irish League credentials at Lisburn Distillery, Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town, Traynor considers Coleraine the perfect platform on which to flourish thanks to a close relationship with manager Kearney.

“Oran taught me a big, big lesson back in 2017,” said Traynor. “I remember coming into Coleraine and those early performances were really hot and cold.

“Oran benched me for three games after that first league match but took me aside and told me the type of player he wanted and needed.

“It made me think how maybe I was at a bigger club now so couldn’t just do what I wanted.

“I’ve listened, he’s taken me under his wing and I’ve just tried to implement what he’s asked.

“He’s probably got the best out of me to be honest and I’ve to thank him.

“Getting up and down the pitch can be demanding and I love going forward as much as I can to help the team.

“But at the other end we are really good defensively and the clean sheets mean more to me now.

“I’ve matured over the last couple of years, especially at Coleraine.

“Before when I was young I was energetic and probably didn’t put any thought into my game, I just freestyled it.

“But under Oran now he’s been teaching me different things on how to change my game.

“I think he has helped me mature on and off the pitch and I’m getting the benefits of it and, hopefully, the team.”