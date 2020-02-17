LEAGUE CUP FINAL: Winning goal ‘written in the stars’

James McLaughlin rewarded the faith of manager Oran Kearney by writing his name into the Coleraine history books on Saturday night.

McLaughlin walked out on to Windsor Park without a goal in Coleraine colours since November - then walked off the pitch the BetMcLean League Cup final hero.

McLaughlin made his mark on 52 minutes by gaining the decisive touch inside a packed penalty area on Josh Carson’s corner-kick delivery.

As Crusaders complaints for a foul on goalkeeper Sean O’Neill were waved away, McLaughlin wheeled away to the packed Bannsiders support behind the goal to celebrate what proved the final’s defining moment.

For Kearney it was a case of class is permanent and form temporary.

“Sometimes you think things are written in the stars,” said Kearney. “James had not scored a goal for the last few months, which is very unlike him and in training he’s easily the most natural finisher you’ll ever set eyes on.

“He had two or three opportunities over the past few weeks but last-ditch tackles have stopped him or he’s hooked or sliced a few others.

“Probably James will be the first to say it wasn’t his best performance, in terms of overall play, but he’s a goalscorer.

“I would remind him it’s going to happen again and credit to him for having that mentality, no matter what had gone on over those previous few months.”

Coleraine returned home with the trophy for only the second time in club history and first since 1988.

“I’m over the moon,” said a delighted McLaughlin on BBC Radio Ulster. “That is the first of many, I hope - I was delighted to see the chance come to me because I hadn’t scored a goal since November.

“To score my first of the competition today of all days is brilliant but I never doubted myself when I wasn’t scoring.

“It’s been a long season; I had a good start, then hit a bit of a blip but that’s me back now.”