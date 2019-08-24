MATCH CLOCK: Crusaders 2 Larne 2

Crusaders kicked off and closed the scoring as the Seaview side's perfect start to the season finished following a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Larne.

Philip Lowry broke the deadlock with a close-range finish before last season's Bluefin Sport Championship champions responded by finding the net either side of the interval.

The equaliser across first-half injury time came off Johnny McMurray's clever finish to capitalise on confusion in the Crusaders backline from Albert Watson's upfield punt.

Sean Graham danced his way into the danger zone at the start of the second half and curled the ball beyond Sean O'Neill for 2-1.

However, substitute David Cushley enjoyed an impact off the substitutes' bench by smashing home Crusaders' second.

F-T: Crusaders 2 Larne 2

93: YELLOW CARD (Crusaders) - Lowry

87: Flowing Crusaders move ends with Lowry picking out Clarke on the right but his angled drive is gathered by Devlin at the near post

83: SUB (Larne) - Tilney on for Graham

81: YELLOW CARD (Crusaders) - Cushley

80: SUB (Larne) - Stewart on for McMurray

78: GOAL - Crusaders 2 (Cushley) Larne 2

Substitute Cushley makes his mark with a long-range drive that seems to deceive Devlin with the movement

74: SUB (Crusaders) - Caddell on for Hale

73: SUB (Larne) - Lynch on for McDaid

71: SUB (Crusaders) - Cushley on for Owens

65: McDaid feeds Cosgrove and his near-post cross is diverted the wrong side of the upright on the run by McMurray

64: SUB (Crusaders) - Clarke on for Coates

63: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Sule

58: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Graham

52: Heatley in space on the left, he picks out the supporting Hale but the dragged shot from a central position lacks the power to test Devlin

46: GOAL - Crusaders 1 Larne 2 (Graham)

Graham collects possession wide on the left, cuts inside and takes advantage of the time and space to curl the ball into the top corner

H-T: Crusaders 1 Larne 1

47: GOAL - Crusaders 1 Larne 1 (McMurray)

McMurray, with time and space, converts off a clever finish after the Crues struggle to deal with an upfield punt into the danger area

46: Slick footwork by Forsythe ends with a pass for O'Rourke, who slips in towards Heatley but his curling shot is gathered by Devlin

37: Owens and Lowry combine around the edge of the area but the latter's volley off the former's flick clears the crossbar

29: McDaid reacts to a ball into the box but O'Neill is out to help divert over the striker's hooked shot at a stretch

28: PENALTY (Larne) - McDaid's spot-kick hits the post. Graham's throw-in into the danger area ended with a foul by Lowry on Randall

24: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Randall

19: Devlin across to claw away Owens' flicked header after Heatley fed the ball on into the box

15: GOAL - Crusaders 1 (Lowry) Larne 0

Heatley's corner-kick is headed goalwards by Burns and Lowry shows determination to force it over a packed line

10: Lowry's low shot is scooped up by Devlin, after Owens challenged for a Burns cross and Heatley fed the ball across the edge of box

8: Randall corner-kick is pushed out by O'Neill

5: YELLOW CARD (Crusaders) - Hale

4: O'Rourke's free-kick from the left is headed on by Coates and Lowry shows clever control but hooks the ball over under pressure

CRUSADERS: O'Neill, Burns, Hegarty, Coates, Lowry, Ward, R.Hale, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Owens, Heatley.

Subs (not used): Beverland, Cushley, Caddell, Ruddy, Thompson, Clarke, Doherty.

LARNE: Devlin, Kelly, Watson, McEleney, Sule, Randall, McDaid, Graham, Cosgrove, hughes, McMurray.

Subs (not used): Mitchell, Ramsey, Stewart, Donnelly, Tilney, Lynch, Hassin.

Referee: Tim Marshall.