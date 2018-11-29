Northern Ireland: Defeat for Under-16s in final game of Polish tour

The Northern Ireland Under 16 team ended their short tour to Poland in defeat going down 4-0 in Poznan.

The home team started strongly and after 13 minutes Filip Wilak pounced on a defensive error to beat Conner Byrne with a well placed shot into the corner of the net.

The hosts doubled the lead after 27 minutes with a controversial goal. A corner on the left was cleared to the edge of the box and when Mateusz Legowski returned the ball with a header Wilak in an offside position appeared to obstruct Byrne.

Despite protests the referee ruled that the goal would stand.

On the half hour a great run down the left by Conor Bradley ended with the winger being brought down just outside the penalty area. The Northern Ireland skipper was injured in the tackle and had to be substituted.

The resulting free kick was scrambled away by the home defence.

Northern Ireland's best effort came just before the break when an Aaron Donnelly cross found Dale Taylor in the clear but the striker's effort was inches wide.

After the interval Poland continued to dominate and substitute Szymon Wlodarczyk netted from close range.

With the last kick of the match Wlodarczyk completed the scoring beating substitute keeper Oisin Gibson with a low drive.