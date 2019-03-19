Northern Ireland wait on Corry Evans as squad build to Euro 2020 Qualifying games

Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is Northern Ireland’s only injury worry as the squad assembled for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 28-year-old came off after 68 minutes of Rovers’ 4-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and has undergone a scan on a hamstring problem at the club.

However, he will still join up with Michael O’Neill’s squad ahead of matches at home to Estonia and Belarus.

“Corry will be in later today (Monday),” O’Neill confirmed on Monday.

“He had a scan this morning so we have a little bit of a doubt about Corry but we will see how the week progresses.”

“Will Grigg and Gareth McAuley are two that we will monitor over the week but everyone else is fine,” he added.

With Germany and the Netherlands in Northern Ireland’s qualifying group, O’Neill knows his side must make their opening two games at home count.

“There’s a great spirit in the group but we know the challenge that lies ahead in terms of the quality of the teams we have to play,” said O’Neill.

“We need to build momentum so we will go and attack and try to win the games. We have plenty of attacking options.

“We need to play with the same intensity as we have in recent years and look for the same level of performance.

“We have a lot of pace in the team and the young lads have brought a freshness to it but we’re still reliant on those players who have been consistent for us over the years as well,” O’Neill added.