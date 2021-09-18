How It Happened: Crusaders 1 Larne 0

88: Ferguson's punch is weak and the loose ball falls for Heatley 12 yards out but he screws the ball wide

87: Breakaway for the hosts but Lowry overhits his pass to Kennedy allowing Ferguson to rush out and clear

55: Scramble in the box after a corner for the visitors, but Hughes' header is saved by Tuffey

Adam Lecky celebrates his goal for Crusaders

54: Forsythe takes advantage of a loose header by Mitchell to send Heatley clear on goal, but his lob falls the wrong side of the post

53: Kennedy's free kick is straight at Ferguson who easily saves

47: Doherty whips a great ball across the face of goal, but Hale doesn't get enough purchase on his contact and the ball falls wide of the post

H/T: Crusaders 1 Larne 0

45+1: Hughes gets on the end of Doherty's free kick, but Tuffey denies him with a brilliant one-handed save

41: Hale finds space on the corner of the penalty area, but his curling shot fails to find the target

22: Kennedy's cross finds Heatley at the back post, who turns and fires a superb shot towards goal, which Ferguson does well to tip over

16: GOAL - Kennedy's deep cross was played back across goal by Burns for Lecky to head home unchallenged in front of goal

12: Bit of a melee following a challenge between Thompson and Mitchell, as several players get involved before three end up getting booked

9: Heatley finds space near the byline and manages to get his shot away which Ferguson pushes around his near post