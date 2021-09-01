Johnny Black makes Irish League return with Crusaders
Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter last night signed defender Johnny Black who has recently returned from Australia.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 6:00 am
The 33-year-old, from Monkstown – he agreed a one-year contract -- has plenty of Irish League experience, having played for four clubs before moving down under in 2013. He began his career with Glentoran, before switching to Coleraine in 2011, where he spent only one season. Having had spells with Linfield and Portadown, he opted for a new life in Australia.
Baxter is delighted with his capture, stating: “Johnny know what the Irish League is all about. He played for all the top clubs before he left Northern Ireland.
“His experience will be a big asset, especially to the younger members of the squad.”