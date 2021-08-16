Josh Robinson says he has 'unfinished business' with Crusaders

Robinson made 126 appearances for the Crues in his previous spell winning back-to-back titles.

The 28-year-old, who returns to Seaview from Larne, is targeting more success with the Shore Road club.

"I've unfinished business with Crusaders, there's a lot I want to pay back to Stephen and the club," he told the club's Youtube channel.

Josh Robinson has returned to Crusaders

"The first thing is challenging for titles and hopefully I can help the club do that.

"I'm very excited and extremely proud to be back at Crusaders Football Club.

"I'm still very good friends with a lot of the guys still at the club.

"We all made special memories at the club back in the day and I would like to make them again.

"The one goal is to win the league and I will give my all to try and do that."

Robinson almost made a return to the Crues four years ago after a spell in England with York City.

The big defender has also spoken with Linfield and at the eleventh hour plumped on a switch to Windsor Park, much to the frustration of the Crues faithful.

Robinson toom a bit of stick over his decision, but he is determined to set the record straight now.

"It was very upsetting reading some of the stuff," he said.

"I'm not that person, but I had to take it on the chin.

"From the fans point of view I can see where they were coming from.

"I want to come back and repay them and they will be chanting my name in a different way now.

"I want that pressure of proving people wrong.

"I want to do it in a good way though, I want people to have faith in me and I want to put things right and I'm confident I'll do that.

"This is all part and parcel of football."

At 28 Robinson feels he can help the rising stars at Seaview the same way he was when he first arrived at the club.

"The club will be getting a different Josh Robinson now," he said.

"I was quite young when I was here before but I had the likes of Colin Coates, Davy Magowan and Paul Leeman beside me.

"They are legends of the game and legends of Crusaders, hopefully I can be that player now.

"Stephen has brought me here to be a leader and I'm going to be that.

"I'll be helping the players to achieve our goal."

Seaview boss Stephen Baxter says he is delighted to have brought "one of our own" back to the club after missing out on him in 2017.

"When he came back home we were chasing very hard to get him again, but we just missed out to Linfield," he said.

"Josh and I have always kept in touch, there's always been a great relationship between the two of us.

"He's a superb player, that's the nuts and bolts of it.

"Josh is 28 and he's a leader now.

"It's like welcoming back one of your own.

"Josh always wanted to better himself, which is a good thing.

"I can welcome him back with open arms and I'm sure the fans will too.