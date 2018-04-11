PREMIERSHIP: Kyle Owens signs pre-contract with Crusaders

Crusaders have confirmed defender Kyle Owens will rejoin the club when his contract expires with Ballymena United this summer.

The centre half will link up with brother Jordan at Seaview after signing a pre-contract with the Crues.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter confirmed the deal on Wednesday night.

“I am very pleased to have captured the signing of Kyle for the next three years,” he told the club’s official website.

“He has impressed me greatly with his solid performances and also for the way he has chipped in with vital goals as well.

“I look forward to working with Kyle next year and he will certainly bring another dimension to the squad.

“Can I also add my thanks to David Jeffrey and Ballymena United for the way negotiations were conducted in such a professional manner.”