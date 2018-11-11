Remembrance Day: Clubs and fans pay their respects

Clubs across the Danske Bank Premiership observed a minute's silence at their games yesterday as a mark of remembrance for the two World wars and other conflicts.

At Windsor Park Linfield and Coleraine were led onto the pitch by a piper, a standard bearer from the Royal British Legion and Linfield season ticket holder Bryan Phillips who sustained life changing injuries in service in Afghanistan.

Linfield manager David Healy and Coleraine manager Rodney McAree lead their teams out at Windsor Park.

Linfield manager David Healy, Coleraine manager Rodney McAree and Bryan Phillips laid wreaths on the centre circle in honour of and by way of tribute to those who served in the World wars and other conflicts before a minute's silence was observed.

Other clubs marked Remembrance Day with similar ceremonies before kick off on Saturday.