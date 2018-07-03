Stephen Hughes wants Ballyclare Comrades to hit the ground running

Ballyclare Comrades boss Stephen Hughes feels their tough pre-season schedule will stand them in good stead when the season starts.

The Comrades have six games in just over two weeks coming up with four of the against Premiership opposition.

Hughes believes it will help them hit the ground running win they face PSNI in the Championship opener on August 11th.

“It’s a really good schedule for us the pre-season, and one which will provide us with a real test,” he said.

“When we were organising things we wanted to face as many Premiership sides as possible, because we wanted to test ourselves.

“Thankfully we’ve been able to secure Ards, Ballymena, Glentoran and Lifield which is fantastic. We know the boys will relish coming up against the likes of those teams, but they will also be working hard to get themselves ready for that first game.

“We have a really tough September when we play the Welders, Ballinamallard, Portadown, Carrick and Larne so it’s vital we hit the ground running in August.

“We have to make sure we find our rhythm and have as many points on board as possible before we face what’s ahead of us in September.”

The Comrades travel to Moyola Park on Tuesday, kick off 7.45pm.