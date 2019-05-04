TENNENTS IRISH CUP FINAL: Player Ratings for Ballinamallard United versus Crusaders

Here News Letter Sport rates the players after the Tennents Irish Cup Final between Ballinamallard United and Crusadersb at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

The Crues won the encounter 3-0 thanks tom goals from Joran Owens, Phillip Lowry and Ross Clarke sealed the win for Stephen Baxter's side.

Here are the player ratings. .. . .

Ballinamallard United

John Connolly: Maybe should have done better for Owens opener but had no chance with the other two. 6/10

Ross Taheny: Did well and second goal for the Crues seemed to brush him on it's way to the net. 6/10

Matthew Smyth: Committed and determined performance.6/10

Richard Clarke: Did his best to create things for United and worked very hard throughout. 7/10

Aaron Arkinson: Stuck to his task well and battled gamely. 6/10

Ryan Campbell: The veteran striker looked lively but couldn't make the breakthrough. 6/10

Jason McCartney: Tried to get involved on the left hand side. 6/10

Christopher Kelly: Worked tirelessly in midfield. 6/10

Nathan Cashel: Worked hard for the cause and hit the post near the end. 6/10

Ryan O'Reilly: Defended well and played his part.6/10

Darragh McBrien: Worked hard for the team and never stopped trying.6/10

Subs

Duwayne McManus on for Darragh O'Brien (57mins): Looked busy when he came on. 6/10

Robbie Hume for Jason McCartney (68mins): Looked to make his mark when he came on.6/10

Simon Warrington for Christopher Kelly (80mins); Tried to make a difference when he came on.6/10

Crusaders

Harry Doherty: Solid display in first half but had very little to do. 6/10

Billy Joe Burns: Whipped in ball for opener and delivery was good. 7/10

Colin Coates: Battling performance and wanted winners medal. 7/10

Phillip Lowry: Workman like performance and reads the game well. And got the killer second goal. 7/10

Sean Ward: Composed as ever and does the simple things well.Winning his third Irish Cup Final with his third team.8/10

David Cushley: Lovely left foot and always a threat.7/10

Declan Caddell: Worked hard in the midfield.7/10

Jordan Forsythe: Two good efforts in the first half. 7/10

Michael Ruddy: Yellow card in first half but settled well. 7/10

Jordan Owens: Made it 1-0 with a looping header. A real handful.

Paul Heatley: Playing in first Irish Cup Final and started well. 7/10

Subs:

Ross Clarke for Cushley (52mins) Scored the third goal with his first touch and did well.7/10

Rory Patterson on for Jordan Owens (87mins). 6/10