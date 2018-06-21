This is when the Irish League fixtures for 2018-19 season will be revealed - and other key dates for your diary

The Irish League promises to be more exciting than ever next season.

Last year's title race went to the wire with Crusaders edging out a battling Coleraine to lift the Gibson Cup on the final day. It proved to be one of the best run-ins of recent times.

All eyes may be on the World Cup just now, but already some Irish League clubs are back in pre-season training with European and domestic ambitions high on the agenda.

David Healy's Linfield will be aiming for a resurgence after a disappointing league finish last term, while Oran Kearney's Bannsiders - Irish Cup winners after an impressive victory over Cliftonville in May - will be targeting more silverware.

The Championship also promises to be an intriguing prospect with all eyes on Larne FC who have added more than a few star names to their squad since the turn of the year.

So, it's no wonder all the fans will be very interested for the fixture list to be released.

And they won't have to wait too long with the fixtures being released next week.

The Northern Ireland Football League fixtures for 2018/19 will be released on Friday, June 29

Key dates for the diary

Danske Bank Premiership

Fixtures release date: Friday 29 June 2018

Opening round of fixtures: Saturday 4 August 2018

Festive fixtures: Wednesday 26 December 2018, Saturday 29 December 2018 & Tuesday 1 January 2019

Final round of fixtures before 'split': Saturday 23 March 2019

Final round of fixtures: Saturday 27 April 2019

European Playoff fixtures: Friday 3 May 2019 - Saturday 11 May 2019

Premiership Promotion & Relegation Playoff dates: Friday 3 May 2019 & Monday 6 May 2019

Bluefin Sport Championship

Fixtures release date: Friday 29 June 2018

Opening round of fixtures: Saturday 11 August 2018

Festive fixtures: Wednesday 26 December 2018 & Saturday 29 December 2018.

Final round of fixtures before 'split': 12 January 2019

Final round of fixtures: Saturday 27 April 2019

Championship Promotion & Relegation Playoff dates: Tuesday 30 April 2019

Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League

Fixtures release date: Friday 29 June 2018

Opening round of fixtures: Saturday 18 August 2018

Festive fixtures: Saturday 29 December 2018

Final round of fixtures: Saturday 27 April 2019

BetMcLean League Cup

First round: Saturday 4 August 2018

Second round: Tuesday 28 August 2018

Third round: Tuesday 9 October 2018

Quarter-finals: Monday 12 November 2018

Semi-finals: Tuesday 4 December 2018

Final: Saturday 16 February 2019