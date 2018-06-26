Transfer news: Middlesbrough announce signing of NI star Paddy McNair from Sunderland

Championship Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair from Sunderland.

Off to Boro: NI's Paddy McNair

The midfielder, who began his career at Manchester United, has joined the Teeside club on a four-year contract.

McNair, 23, who has 20 international caps, is the club's first signing of the summer.

The Ballyclare native joins Boro after an injury-hit spell at Sunderland where he made 28 appearances for the Black Cats.

Announcing the news on their official website, Middlesbrough said the fee will remain undisclosed.