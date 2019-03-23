Video: We have to be patient against Belarus says Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans says it is key Northern Ireland remain patient when they face Belarus on Sunday night.

They had to wait until the 56th minute to finally get the breakthrough against Estonia on Thursday night in the first qualifier for EURO 2020.

Jonny Evans

And the Leicester defender knows it will be the same again tomorrow night as they bid to make it two wins from two.

"We have to be patient against Belarus and wait for the right opportunities," said Evans.

"If it takes us until the 60th or 70th minute to get the first goal then that's what has to be done.

"You have to be patient in games. We had a lot of possession against Estonia and wore them down.

"We have been in situations before in games when you don't have the ball and it does take a lot out of your legs.

"You have to concentrate for the whole game and sometimes it's hard to do that."