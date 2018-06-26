Antrim Coast Road Marathon is revived after 30 years

Olympian James McIlroy will headline as Larne Athletic Club celebrate their 30th anniversary by reviving the famous Antrim Coast Road Marathon this weekend (Saturday 30th June 2018 - 9am).
The race was originally held back in the 1980’s and was named the Nescafe Coast Road Marathon. Running legend Ron Hill was one of those who took part in what was a prestigious event, run long the famous County Antrim coastline.
Despite officially retiring from the competitive running scene in 2008, Larne native McIlroy still participates in the sport and has since clocked 2:33:27 (Berlin 2014) for the classic 26.2 mile distance.
The Great Britain & Northern Ireland international, who competed in the Sydney 2000 Olympics, will be the stand-out performer in the capacity 250 field. Local athletes Sam Crawford (East Antrim Harriers), Matthew Hewitt (East Antrim Harriers), Phelim McAllister (Larne AC), Ben Morrow (Ballymena Runners), Mark Smith (Mallusk Harriers) and Justin Maxwell (East Coast AC) are likely to contest the remaining podium places as athletes cover a stunning route from Glenann Primary School, just outside Cushendall, to Larne Leisure Centre in Larne.
In the ladies race, the host club’s Patricia Blair (Larne AC) will face Larne based North Belfast Harrier Penny Lindsay, East Down AC’s Joanne Foster, Seapark AC’s Gillian Connolly and Orangegrove AC’s Gillian Logan, another athlete originally from Larne. Kirsty Sharratt (Unattached) will also place well.
Spectators are expected to come out in force to support the athletes on what will be a memorable day in the local sporting scene.
Full details of the event can be found at www.larneac.co.uk
Keeping with history…
Historically, the Antrim Coast Road Marathon organisers printed a list of athletes who were going to take on the gruelling challenge. Keeping with that tradition, Larne AC have released the following list of competitors:
Entries
Agnew, John
Larne AC
Agnew, Chris
Unattached
Agnew, Rodney
Ballymena Runners
Teresa, Evans
Larne AC
Alexander Robin
Ballymena Runners
Allen, Michael
East Antrim Harriers
Allen, Stephen
East Coast Athletic Club
Baxter, Heather
Larne AC
Bell, Gary
Unattached
Bell, Scott
Riada Tri Club
Berry, Andrena
County Antrim Harriers
Blair, Patricia
Larne AC
Bradley, Richard
NI Duathlon
Bradshaw, Johnny
Ballydrain Harriers
Brady, Bernard
Ballymena and Antrim
Brown, Conan
Glens Runners
Brown, Ashleigh
County Antrim Harriers
Brown, Gordy
County Antrim Harriers
Burns, John
North Belfast Harriers
Campbell, Neil
Mallusk Harriers
Campbell, Gerry
Unattached
Cao, Shuang
Seapark AC
Caulfield, Darren
Unattached
Clarke, Sean
Unattached
Clarkin, Paul
East Coast Athletic Club
Clawson, Gary
Unattached
Cochrane, David
Invictus t
Kane, Pamela
Eglinton Road Runners
Conlon, Joseph
Unattached
Connolly, Conor
Slemish Striders
Connolly, Gillian
Seapark AC
Connor, Noel
Ballymena Runners
Cosgrove, Ann
Unattached
Craig, Thomas
Larne AC
Crawford, Sam
East Antrim Harriers
Crilly, Grainne
St Peters AC
Daniels, Paul
Seapark AC
Date, Lionel
East Coast Athletic Club
Davidson, Andrew
Larne AC
Davidson, Alex
Mallusk Harriers
Shaw, Ali
Springwell Running Club
Davies, Gemma
Unattached
Davis, Pamela
Ballymena Runners
Davis, John
Team Bibsport
Dempsey, Michael
Whitehead Runners
Denton, Chris
Springwell Running Club
Difford, Jo
Glens Runners
Connolly, Gary
Seapark AC
Donaghy, Alastair
Ballymena Runners
Donaldson, Danny
Mallusk Harriers
Donaldson, Tiffany
Mallusk Harriers
Donnelly, John
Ballymena Runners
Dornan, Helena
Springwell Running Club
Yau-Wilson, Mandy
County Antrim Harriers
Drummond, Samuel
Larne AC
Duffin, Mary
Glens Runners
Dunlop, Steven
EMSA
Elliott, Bobby
Seapark AC
Ewing, Deborah
Mallusk harriers
Fagan, Brian
Unattached
Faith, Peter
Ballymena Runners
Farrelly, Rodney
Monkstown Spartans
Fay, Damian
Unattached
Finlay, Jim
East Antrim Harriers
Finn, Eddie
Larne AC
Fleming, Peter
Ballymena Runners
Forrest Reid, Eleanor
Ballymena Runners
Foster, Joanne
East Down AC
Galbraith, Rachel
Ballymena Runners
Gallagher, Rory
Ballymena Runners
Gallagher, William
East Coast Athletic Club
Gibson, Richard
Unattached
Gibson, Steven
100 Marathon Club UK
Girvin, Daniel
East Coast Athletic Club
Girvin, Drew
East Coast Athletic Club
Glanville, Eric
Whitehead Runners
Gleave, Kim
County Antrim Harriers
Gorman, Siobhan
Glens runners
Gowans, Stuart
County Antrim Harriers
Gray, William Thomas
Monkstown Spartans
Hamill, Patricia
County Antrim Harriers
Harper, Neill
Seapark AC
Harrison, Ruth
Unattached
Harrison, John
Unattached
Hasson, John
Ballymena Runners
Hay, Alexis
Unattached
Heron, Bryan
Larne AC
Heron, Brian
Larne AC
Doherty, Thomas
Termoneeny RC
Hewitt, Matthew
East Antrim Harriers
Hobson, Kelly
Whitehead Runners
Hodge, Neil
Unattached
Hoey, William
Dark Peak
Hoey, Colin
Unattached
Irvine, Gavin
Seapark AC
Irvine, Bobbie
Seapark AC
James, Colin
East Antrim Harriers
Jenkins, William
Seapark AC
Johnson, Jonno
Springwell Running Club
Speers, Robbie
North Belfast Harriers
Kelly, Steven
Eglinton Road Runners
Kennedy, Hannah
East Coast Athletic Club
Kerr, Alan
Mallusk Harriers
Killen, Claire
Unattached
King, Stephen
Unattached
Stevenson, Matt
County Antrim Harriers
Kirkpatrick, Ryan
Unattached
Knowles, Sarah
Mallusk harriers
Ladd, Alan
Mallusk Harriers
Laverty, Robert
Glens runners
Leitch, Thomas
Victoria Park and Connswater AC
Leonard, Peter
Whitehead Runners
Leopold, Eddie
Glens Runners
Lindsay, Penelope
North Belfast Harriers
Lindsay, Jonathan
Marathon Club Ireland
Lloyd, Rachel
County Antrim Harriers
Lockington, Alan
Larne AC
Logan, Gillian
Orangegrove AC
Lyness, Raymond
Unattached
Macpherson, Ann
EMSA
Magill, Emma
Unattached
Magill, Daniel
Larne AC
Mann, Glenn
Unattached
Marshall, Ronnie
Slemish striders
Martin, Claire
Ballymena Runners
Martin, Robert
East Coast Athletic Club
Martin, Robert
North Down AC
Matthews, Eamonn
Unattached
Maxwell, Justin
East Coast Athletic Club
Mc Allister, Damian
Glens runners
Mc Auley, Barry
Glenlough running club
Mc Garel, Oliver
Glenlough Running Club
McAllister, Ali
Springwell Running Club
McAllister, Sinead Marie
Larne AC
McAllister, Sean
Larne AC
McAllister, Phelim
Larne AC
McAuley, Brian
Glens runners
McAuley, Wendy
Ballymena Runners
McAuley, Brian
Glens Runners
Woods, Hollie
Unattached
McCleary, Andy
Marathon Club Ireland
McClintock, Gerry
Ballymena Runners
McClure, Cooper
Unattached
McClure, Greg
North Belfast Harriers
Tilson, Paul
Larne AC
McComb, Greg
Unattached
McCormack, Helen
Ballymena Runners
McCormick, Charlie
Seapark AC
McCracken, Ian
Ballymena Runners
McCrea, Andrew
Monkstown Spartans
McDonnell, Geraldine
Glens Runners
McDougall, Linda
Unattached
McElhinney, Mark
East Antrim Harriers
McGahon, Malachy
Whitehead Runners
McGall, Glenn
Ballymena Runners
McGerty, John
Ballymena Runners
McIlree, Yvonne
Whitehead Runners
McIlroy, James
Wycombe Phoenix
Ross, Sarah
Mallusk Harriers
McKeever, Jayne
County Antrim Harriers
McKeown, Kieran
East Coast Athletic Club
McKeown, Johnny
Monkstown Spartans
McKeown, Sally
East Coast Athletic Club
McKeown, Kathleen
Seapark AC
McKinstry, Andrew
Seapark AC
McLaughlin, Karen
Springwell Running Club
McLoughlin, Naoise
Unattached
McManus, Stephen
Larne AC
McMullan, Roy
HI Elbow TC
McNaughton, Declan
Unattached
McNeill, Una
Monkstown Spartans
McNeill, Conor
Unattached
Mealey, David
Whitehead Runners
Mercer, Ross
East Antrim Harriers
Meudec, Christophe
St Laurence O'Toole
Meudec, Tracey
Unattached
Michie, Maxine
Unattached
Millar, Duncam
Unattached
Mitchell, Aidan
Unattached
Montgomery, Michael
Team Bean
Montgomery, Gary
Unattached
Mooney, Patrick
Unattached
Mooney, Pamela
Springwell Running Club
Moore, Jim
Ballymena Runners
Morrison, Ruth
County Antrim Harriers
Morrow, Ben
Ballymena Runners
Morrow, Marion
County Antrim Harriers
Morrow, Ian
Unattached
Morrow, Matthew
Ballymena Runners
Morrow, Thomas
Larne AC
Mounstephen, Lynne
Belfast Running Club
Muir, Andrew
North Down AC
Mullan, Martin
BARF
Mulligan, Philip
North Down AC
Mulvenna, Jennifer
Larne AC
Murphy, Geraline
North Belfast Harriers
Murray, Robert
Seapark AC
Noble, David
Larne AC
O'Boyle, Lee
Mallusk Harriers
O'Dell, Lucy
Glens Runners
O'Donoghue, Michael
Orangegrove AC
O'Hara, Emmett
Unattached
Paine, Simeon
Unattached
Parke, James
Unattached
Parkes, Niall
Whitehead Runners
Livingstone, Rodney
Ballymena Runners
McKeown, Michael
Unattached
Quinlan, Patrick
Unattached
Quinn, Sean
Slemish Striders
Ramsey, Mark
Ormeau Runners
Reader, Jason
Unattached
Regan, Bernie
Larne AC
Réveillon, Arnaud
Unattached
Rice, Brendan
Seapark AC
Roddy, Gemma
Ballygalget AC
Robinson, John
Ballymena Runners
Rose, Laura
Mallusk Harriers
Russell, Ian
East Coast Athletic Club
Powell, Robert
Unattached
Shannon, Lynda
Seapark AC
Sharratt, Kirsty
Unattached
Sheridan, Conor
East Coast Athletic Club
Sittlington, Geoff
Unattached
Sloan, George
Larne AC
Smith, Jonny
Mallusk Harriers
Smith, Mark
Mallusk harriers
Smith, Donald
North Down AC
Spence, Barry
Unattached
Steele, John
North Belfast Harriers
Strange, Amanda
Ballymena Runners
Swann, Nichola
North Belfast Harriers
Dalrymple, Paul
Unattached
Taylor, Maeve
Whitehead Runners
Taylor, Suzy
Unattached
Thompson, Carrie
Seapark AC
Thompson, Patricia
St Peters AC
Thompson, Coleen
North Belfast harriers
Todd, Mark
Larne AC
Todd, Samuel
County Antrim Harriers
Turner, Jonathan
Unattached
Walker, Stephen
North Belfast Harriers
Watters, Hugh
Lagan Valley AC
Watterson, Michael
Glenlough Running Club
Williams, Paul
North Belfast harriers
Wilson, Caroline
Unattached
Wilson, Trevor
Lagan Valley AC
Wilson, Ruth
Unattached
Wilson, Andrew
County Antrim Harriers
Winters, Eugene
100 Marathon Club UK
Woodhouse, John
Glens Runners
Woods, Emmett
Larne AC
Worthington, Judith
Ballymena Runners
Anderson, Owen
Springwell Running Club
Young, Julie
County Antrim Harriers
Young, Jim
Whitehead Runners
Advance Notice: On Saturday 30th June 2018, between 9am and 2pm, traffic delays are expected along the Antrim Coast Road. Motorists are therefore advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.