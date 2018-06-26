Antrim Coast Road Marathon is revived after 30 years

Olympian James McIlroy will headline as Larne Athletic Club celebrate their 30th anniversary by reviving the famous Antrim Coast Road Marathon this weekend (Saturday 30th June 2018 - 9am).

The race was originally held back in the 1980’s and was named the Nescafe Coast Road Marathon. Running legend Ron Hill was one of those who took part in what was a prestigious event, run long the famous County Antrim coastline.

Despite officially retiring from the competitive running scene in 2008, Larne native McIlroy still participates in the sport and has since clocked 2:33:27 (Berlin 2014) for the classic 26.2 mile distance.

The Great Britain & Northern Ireland international, who competed in the Sydney 2000 Olympics, will be the stand-out performer in the capacity 250 field. Local athletes Sam Crawford (East Antrim Harriers), Matthew Hewitt (East Antrim Harriers), Phelim McAllister (Larne AC), Ben Morrow (Ballymena Runners), Mark Smith (Mallusk Harriers) and Justin Maxwell (East Coast AC) are likely to contest the remaining podium places as athletes cover a stunning route from Glenann Primary School, just outside Cushendall, to Larne Leisure Centre in Larne.

In the ladies race, the host club’s Patricia Blair (Larne AC) will face Larne based North Belfast Harrier Penny Lindsay, East Down AC’s Joanne Foster, Seapark AC’s Gillian Connolly and Orangegrove AC’s Gillian Logan, another athlete originally from Larne. Kirsty Sharratt (Unattached) will also place well.

Spectators are expected to come out in force to support the athletes on what will be a memorable day in the local sporting scene.

Full details of the event can be found at www.larneac.co.uk

Keeping with history…

Historically, the Antrim Coast Road Marathon organisers printed a list of athletes who were going to take on the gruelling challenge. Keeping with that tradition, Larne AC have released the following list of competitors:

Entries

Agnew, John

Larne AC

Agnew, Chris

Unattached

Agnew, Rodney

Ballymena Runners

Teresa, Evans

Larne AC

Alexander Robin

Ballymena Runners

Allen, Michael

East Antrim Harriers

Allen, Stephen

East Coast Athletic Club

Baxter, Heather

Larne AC

Bell, Gary

Unattached

Bell, Scott

Riada Tri Club

Berry, Andrena

County Antrim Harriers

Blair, Patricia

Larne AC

Bradley, Richard

NI Duathlon

Bradshaw, Johnny

Ballydrain Harriers

Brady, Bernard

Ballymena and Antrim

Brown, Conan

Glens Runners

Brown, Ashleigh

County Antrim Harriers

Brown, Gordy

County Antrim Harriers

Burns, John

North Belfast Harriers

Campbell, Neil

Mallusk Harriers

Campbell, Gerry

Unattached

Cao, Shuang

Seapark AC

Caulfield, Darren

Unattached

Clarke, Sean

Unattached

Clarkin, Paul

East Coast Athletic Club

Clawson, Gary

Unattached

Cochrane, David

Invictus t

Kane, Pamela

Eglinton Road Runners

Conlon, Joseph

Unattached

Connolly, Conor

Slemish Striders

Connolly, Gillian

Seapark AC

Connor, Noel

Ballymena Runners

Cosgrove, Ann

Unattached

Craig, Thomas

Larne AC

Crawford, Sam

East Antrim Harriers

Crilly, Grainne

St Peters AC

Daniels, Paul

Seapark AC

Date, Lionel

East Coast Athletic Club

Davidson, Andrew

Larne AC

Davidson, Alex

Mallusk Harriers

Shaw, Ali

Springwell Running Club

Davies, Gemma

Unattached

Davis, Pamela

Ballymena Runners

Davis, John

Team Bibsport

Dempsey, Michael

Whitehead Runners

Denton, Chris

Springwell Running Club

Difford, Jo

Glens Runners

Connolly, Gary

Seapark AC

Donaghy, Alastair

Ballymena Runners

Donaldson, Danny

Mallusk Harriers

Donaldson, Tiffany

Mallusk Harriers

Donnelly, John

Ballymena Runners

Dornan, Helena

Springwell Running Club

Yau-Wilson, Mandy

County Antrim Harriers

Drummond, Samuel

Larne AC

Duffin, Mary

Glens Runners

Dunlop, Steven

EMSA

Elliott, Bobby

Seapark AC

Ewing, Deborah

Mallusk harriers

Fagan, Brian

Unattached

Faith, Peter

Ballymena Runners

Farrelly, Rodney

Monkstown Spartans

Fay, Damian

Unattached

Finlay, Jim

East Antrim Harriers

Finn, Eddie

Larne AC

Fleming, Peter

Ballymena Runners

Forrest Reid, Eleanor

Ballymena Runners

Foster, Joanne

East Down AC

Galbraith, Rachel

Ballymena Runners

Gallagher, Rory

Ballymena Runners

Gallagher, William

East Coast Athletic Club

Gibson, Richard

Unattached

Gibson, Steven

100 Marathon Club UK

Girvin, Daniel

East Coast Athletic Club

Girvin, Drew

East Coast Athletic Club

Glanville, Eric

Whitehead Runners

Gleave, Kim

County Antrim Harriers

Gorman, Siobhan

Glens runners

Gowans, Stuart

County Antrim Harriers

Gray, William Thomas

Monkstown Spartans

Hamill, Patricia

County Antrim Harriers

Harper, Neill

Seapark AC

Harrison, Ruth

Unattached

Harrison, John

Unattached

Hasson, John

Ballymena Runners

Hay, Alexis

Unattached

Heron, Bryan

Larne AC

Heron, Brian

Larne AC

Doherty, Thomas

Termoneeny RC

Hewitt, Matthew

East Antrim Harriers

Hobson, Kelly

Whitehead Runners

Hodge, Neil

Unattached

Hoey, William

Dark Peak

Hoey, Colin

Unattached

Irvine, Gavin

Seapark AC

Irvine, Bobbie

Seapark AC

James, Colin

East Antrim Harriers

Jenkins, William

Seapark AC

Johnson, Jonno

Springwell Running Club

Speers, Robbie

North Belfast Harriers

Kelly, Steven

Eglinton Road Runners

Kennedy, Hannah

East Coast Athletic Club

Kerr, Alan

Mallusk Harriers

Killen, Claire

Unattached

King, Stephen

Unattached

Stevenson, Matt

County Antrim Harriers

Kirkpatrick, Ryan

Unattached

Knowles, Sarah

Mallusk harriers

Ladd, Alan

Mallusk Harriers

Laverty, Robert

Glens runners

Leitch, Thomas

Victoria Park and Connswater AC

Leonard, Peter

Whitehead Runners

Leopold, Eddie

Glens Runners

Lindsay, Penelope

North Belfast Harriers

Lindsay, Jonathan

Marathon Club Ireland

Lloyd, Rachel

County Antrim Harriers

Lockington, Alan

Larne AC

Logan, Gillian

Orangegrove AC

Lyness, Raymond

Unattached

Macpherson, Ann

EMSA

Magill, Emma

Unattached

Magill, Daniel

Larne AC

Mann, Glenn

Unattached

Marshall, Ronnie

Slemish striders

Martin, Claire

Ballymena Runners

Martin, Robert

East Coast Athletic Club

Martin, Robert

North Down AC

Matthews, Eamonn

Unattached

Maxwell, Justin

East Coast Athletic Club

Mc Allister, Damian

Glens runners

Mc Auley, Barry

Glenlough running club

Mc Garel, Oliver

Glenlough Running Club

McAllister, Ali

Springwell Running Club

McAllister, Sinead Marie

Larne AC

McAllister, Sean

Larne AC

McAllister, Phelim

Larne AC

McAuley, Brian

Glens runners

McAuley, Wendy

Ballymena Runners

McAuley, Brian

Glens Runners

Woods, Hollie

Unattached

McCleary, Andy

Marathon Club Ireland

McClintock, Gerry

Ballymena Runners

McClure, Cooper

Unattached

McClure, Greg

North Belfast Harriers

Tilson, Paul

Larne AC

McComb, Greg

Unattached

McCormack, Helen

Ballymena Runners

McCormick, Charlie

Seapark AC

McCracken, Ian

Ballymena Runners

McCrea, Andrew

Monkstown Spartans

McDonnell, Geraldine

Glens Runners

McDougall, Linda

Unattached

McElhinney, Mark

East Antrim Harriers

McGahon, Malachy

Whitehead Runners

McGall, Glenn

Ballymena Runners

McGerty, John

Ballymena Runners

McIlree, Yvonne

Whitehead Runners

McIlroy, James

Wycombe Phoenix

Ross, Sarah

Mallusk Harriers

McKeever, Jayne

County Antrim Harriers

McKeown, Kieran

East Coast Athletic Club

McKeown, Johnny

Monkstown Spartans

McKeown, Sally

East Coast Athletic Club

McKeown, Kathleen

Seapark AC

McKinstry, Andrew

Seapark AC

McLaughlin, Karen

Springwell Running Club

McLoughlin, Naoise

Unattached

McManus, Stephen

Larne AC

McMullan, Roy

HI Elbow TC

McNaughton, Declan

Unattached

McNeill, Una

Monkstown Spartans

McNeill, Conor

Unattached

Mealey, David

Whitehead Runners

Mercer, Ross

East Antrim Harriers

Meudec, Christophe

St Laurence O'Toole

Meudec, Tracey

Unattached

Michie, Maxine

Unattached

Millar, Duncam

Unattached

Mitchell, Aidan

Unattached

Montgomery, Michael

Team Bean

Montgomery, Gary

Unattached

Mooney, Patrick

Unattached

Mooney, Pamela

Springwell Running Club

Moore, Jim

Ballymena Runners

Morrison, Ruth

County Antrim Harriers

Morrow, Ben

Ballymena Runners

Morrow, Marion

County Antrim Harriers

Morrow, Ian

Unattached

Morrow, Matthew

Ballymena Runners

Morrow, Thomas

Larne AC

Mounstephen, Lynne

Belfast Running Club

Muir, Andrew

North Down AC

Mullan, Martin

BARF

Mulligan, Philip

North Down AC

Mulvenna, Jennifer

Larne AC

Murphy, Geraline

North Belfast Harriers

Murray, Robert

Seapark AC

Noble, David

Larne AC

O'Boyle, Lee

Mallusk Harriers

O'Dell, Lucy

Glens Runners

O'Donoghue, Michael

Orangegrove AC

O'Hara, Emmett

Unattached

Paine, Simeon

Unattached

Parke, James

Unattached

Parkes, Niall

Whitehead Runners

Livingstone, Rodney

Ballymena Runners

McKeown, Michael

Unattached

Quinlan, Patrick

Unattached

Quinn, Sean

Slemish Striders

Ramsey, Mark

Ormeau Runners

Reader, Jason

Unattached

Regan, Bernie

Larne AC

Réveillon, Arnaud

Unattached

Rice, Brendan

Seapark AC

Roddy, Gemma

Ballygalget AC

Robinson, John

Ballymena Runners

Rose, Laura

Mallusk Harriers

Russell, Ian

East Coast Athletic Club

Powell, Robert

Unattached

Shannon, Lynda

Seapark AC

Sharratt, Kirsty

Unattached

Sheridan, Conor

East Coast Athletic Club

Sittlington, Geoff

Unattached

Sloan, George

Larne AC

Smith, Jonny

Mallusk Harriers

Smith, Mark

Mallusk harriers

Smith, Donald

North Down AC

Spence, Barry

Unattached

Steele, John

North Belfast Harriers

Strange, Amanda

Ballymena Runners

Swann, Nichola

North Belfast Harriers

Dalrymple, Paul

Unattached

Taylor, Maeve

Whitehead Runners

Taylor, Suzy

Unattached

Thompson, Carrie

Seapark AC

Thompson, Patricia

St Peters AC

Thompson, Coleen

North Belfast harriers

Todd, Mark

Larne AC

Todd, Samuel

County Antrim Harriers

Turner, Jonathan

Unattached

Walker, Stephen

North Belfast Harriers

Watters, Hugh

Lagan Valley AC

Watterson, Michael

Glenlough Running Club

Williams, Paul

North Belfast harriers

Wilson, Caroline

Unattached

Wilson, Trevor

Lagan Valley AC

Wilson, Ruth

Unattached

Wilson, Andrew

County Antrim Harriers

Winters, Eugene

100 Marathon Club UK

Woodhouse, John

Glens Runners

Woods, Emmett

Larne AC

Worthington, Judith

Ballymena Runners

Anderson, Owen

Springwell Running Club

Young, Julie

County Antrim Harriers

Young, Jim

Whitehead Runners

Advance Notice: On Saturday 30th June 2018, between 9am and 2pm, traffic delays are expected along the Antrim Coast Road. Motorists are therefore advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.