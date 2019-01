Belfast Giants’ hopes of Continental Cup success were dramatically dashed as they lost a penalty shootout against Kazakhstan side Arlan Kokshetau.

Sergei Yegorov and Vadim Yerdalyev goals put Arlan 2-0 up which remained the score after the second period.

However, Chris Higgins and Dustin Johner netted in the final period to ensure over-time.

After a goalless over-time, the decider went to sudden death before Arlan clinched their shootout triumph.