Belfast Giants storm back to win in Manchester

The Stena Line Belfast Giants battled back from a two goal deficit to defeat Manchester Storm 6-4 last night.

It was the perfect way to bounce back to a 4-2 loss away to Glasgow Clan and keep themselves top of the Elite League table.

Four Darcy Murphy goals secured the points in Manchester for the visitors as the Giants increased their lead to four points at the top of the Elite League standings ahead of the Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Giants net with Belfast missing Pat Dwyer, Guillaume Gelinas, Colin Shields, Jonathan Boxill, Matt Towe, Paul Swindlehurst and Andrew Dickson.

It was the home side who would start this game best with two quick fire goals inside the opening five minutes.

First, Evan Richardson picked up on the loose puck in front of the Giants net to slot home, assisted by Ciaran Long and Mike Hammond at 2:53 and Luke Moffat doubled the advantage on 4:40.

Belfast pulled one back at 13:48 when David Rutherford skated the puck into the Storm zone, flipped the puck to Murphy who found the onrushing Rutherford to slot past Matt Ginn in the Manchester net.

The Giants kept up their momentum and drew level soon after when Kyle Baun fed the puck to Dustin Johner whose slapshot ripped into the Storm net at 17:32.

The Belfast first period comeback was complete at 19:44 when Murphy struck on the powerplay, assisted by Rutherford and Josh Roach.

Evan Richardson’s equaliser, his second of the game, came early in the middle period, assisted by Mike Hammond and Felix-Antoine Poulin.

Murphy, just as he did in the first period, gave the visitors the lead at 30:22 when he tucked away Kendall McFaull’s rebound.

Murphy completed his hat-trick at 34:22.

Ciaran Long brought the Storm to within one goal of the Giants with a shorthanded effort at 41:43.

After the Referees awarded Hunter Bishop a 5 + Game Misconduct, Tyler Beskorowany and the Giants stood tall to kill off a five minute penalty with 11 minutes remaining.

Next up is a home ‘double header’ against the Manchester Storm on Friday and Saturday December at The SSE Arena, both games face-off 7pm.