Belfast Giants to face Cardiff Devils in 2019 Elite League Play-Offs

The Stena Line Belfast Giants will meet Cardiff Devils in Sunday’s Elite League 2019 Play-Off Final after a 2-1 semi-final success over Guildford Flames.

Tyler Beskorowany backstopped the Giants to the Semi-Final win with the Giants missing Andrew Dickson, David Rutherford and Guillaume Gelinas.

Both netminders, Tyler Beskorowany and Travis Fullerton, starred in the opening period with the Giants and Flames playing out an entertaining 20 minutes with end-to-end action in front of the sell out crowd in Nottingham.

The Guildford Flames struck the first blow in the Semi-Final when Ian Watters fired high into the Giants net at 24:14, assisted by John Dunbar and Jesse Craige.

The Belfast breakthrough happened at 49:30 when, after good work by Chris Higgins and Colin Shields, Jonathan Ferland hammered home to bring the game level.

Belfast piled on the pressure and at 55:11 they got their decisive goal. Pat Dwyer, assisted by Kyle Baun and Jordan Smotherman, was on-hand at the back post to rifle past Fullerton in the Guildford goal as the Giants secured their place in Sunday’s final.