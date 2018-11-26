Ciaran Mageean clinches maiden Irish National Cross Country title

Ciara Mageean took her first Irish National Cross Country title with a confident victory at Abbotstown, Dublin.

The 1500m Olympian, in a rare appearance over the country, was always among the leaders along with Scots based Fionnuala Ross and former European Captain Ann-Marie McGlynn.

Mageean made her move after half distance and crossed the line to take Gold with Ann-Marie taking second ahead of Fionnuala.

Michelle Finn was fourth with another Olympic Steeplechaser, Kerry O’Flaherty, in sixth.

The race was the trial for the Europeans in Tilburg in three weeks where Ireland will have medal hopes.

Rebekah Nixon showed that she has recovered from injury with a scintillating victory in the Malcolm Cup Cross Country promoted by Annadale Striders at Sixmilewater Park, Ballyclare.

The reigning Northern Ireland and Ulster Champion flew in from University in Exeter and wearing her Dromore colours, she recorded a start to finish success.

Gemma McDonald and Catherine Diver enjoyed a great duel for second with Gemma just four seconds clear at the line.

Neil McCartan had a great run to win the men’s from Connall Kirk and Jonny Whan.

Gareth Lyons took the masters ahead of Irwin Taggart and Stephen Nicholson.