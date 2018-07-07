DAY THREE: Latest from the Irish Open - Regular updates from Ballyliffin

The race to catch clubhouse leaders, Ryan Fox, Matthieu Pavon and Erik Van Rooven began early at Ballyliffin on Saturday morning.

Among the early starters were Portrush's Graeme McDowell who had started the day in joint 51st position on level par.

He soon found his rhythm and made birdies on the par four third and par three fifth. But a bogey on nine saw him turn at one under.

A bogey on 11 had him back at par.

Rory McIlroy who finished one-under for his first two rounds, made a terrific start with a birdie at the first, but he was back at one under by the second with a bogey on the par four.

Defending champion Jon Rahm made four birdies in the first five holes to put him right in serious contention.

Frenchman Adrien Saddier starts his third round at the Irish open

The leaders are due to tee off at around 1pm.

UPDATED REGULARLY