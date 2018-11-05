Lurgan made it four wins from four to move to within three points of women’s Ulster Premier League leaders Lisnagarvey after an early goal blast helped them to a 5-0 win over Ballymena on Saturday.

The champions also have the benefit of two games in hand over the Hillsborough side, who had a day off.

Olivia Gibson broke the deadlock after 14 minutes and Emma Lindsay and team captain Sarah McClure added further goals within four minutes to virtually kill the game off.

Charlene Stewart made it 4-0 before Lindsay got her second to complete a miserable afternoon for the newly-promoted team. Ballymoney are a point ahead of Lurgan but have played two games more following a 2-0 away win over struggling Randalstown at the Antrim Forum where Katharine Minihan and Lucy Millar scored in each half.

In the late slot at the Glade, Mossley secured their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Rainey.

Karen Dixon gave the hosts the lead but Betty Scott levelled matters before the break and then Kathryn Lorimer grabbed the winner with 12 minutes left.

The result comes as a welcome boost for new Mossley coach Davy Allen, who supervised his first win since taking over from Craig McGrugan.

In the only other top-flight game, Ulster Elks continued their revival with a 2-1 win over Banbridge, with goals from Judithe Allen and Bronwyn Kretzmann and Paula Haugh replying. It was a busy week for the students, who had reached the final of the Irish Inter-Varsities championship on Monday only to lose on penalties to UCD.

In the men’s Ulster Premier, Irish international Neal Glassey, back home from Germany during the indoor break there, hit two for Mossley in an impressive 6-3 win at Raphoe.

Newry and North Down shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw while Civil Service beat Harlequins 2-1 at Deramore, with goals from Stephen Armstrong and Andy Hagan with James Neill replying.