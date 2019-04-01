Hockey round-up: Lisnagarvey are last team standing

Lisnagarvey will be the sole Ulster side in next month’s Irish Senior Cup final after a 3-1 win over Glenanne at Comber Road yesterday.

Garvey will now face Three Rock Rovers in the decider after the Dublin team beat Cork C of I 5-0 in the other semi.

Garvey’s goals came from James Corry, Andrew Edgar and Andy Williamson.

But Pegasus ladies went down 1-0 to Cork Harlequins in the semi-final of the knock out competition at the Dub yesterday.

Pegasus had two penalty corners late in the first-half and Cork keeper Lorna Bateman denied Stephanie Thompson from one of them.

Quins grabbed the vital goal in the 56th minute when Emma Barber drove the ball low into the net from a corner to earn a date with Loreto after the Dublin side beat Railway Union on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Ards are back in relegation trouble after losing their EY Irish Hockey League basement battle 2-1 to Muckross at Londonderry Park on Saturday.

An Ards win would have almost certainly have left them needing to win a play-off to avoid the drop back into the Ulster League.

But now they could go down automatically depending on how the two teams’ remaining matches pan out.

Ards have five points, one more than Muckross, who have a game in hand but the Dublin side have a tougher run in.

Muckross were well on the way to their first win by half-time after putting Ards on the back foot early on.

Sophie Barnwell fired in the opening goal from a penalty corner in the 14th minute and Jessica Holland doubled the lead in similar fashion six minutes later.

Ali Carson went close to pulling one back before Brenna McEwen reduced the deficit with 15 minutes left.

Meanwhile, at domestic level, Lurgan moved three points clear at the top of the Ulster Premier League following a 3-1 win over Banbridge at Havelock Park.

Goals from Emma Lindsay and Lydia McNeill in the space of two minutes shortly before the break put the champions in the ascendancy.

Natalie Barr added a third from a penalty corner in the 52nd minute before Jill Costley’s late consolation.

Lisnagarvey have jumped into third place behind Ballymoney after a 2-1 home win over Randalstown with goals from Louise McCracken and Kerry McIlwaine.

Queen’s kept their slim title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Ulster Elks with a goal in each half from Emily McStea and Tori Hastings while Dungannon were 3-1 winners over Mossley in the other top flight game.