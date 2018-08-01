Local golfers in GUI line up

The Golfing Union of Ireland have confirmed the Ireland team line up for the Boys Home Internationals at Royal Dornoch in Scotland from 7-9 August.

Six of the 11 players were automatic selections based on their position in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit or the Tom Montgomery Order of Merit. Mark Power (Kilkenny), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) and David Kitt (Athenry) secured their places via the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit while Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Luke O’Neill (Connemara) and Tom McKibbin (Holywood) earned their places through the Tom Montgomery Order of Merit.

The five remaining places went to: John Brady (Rosslare), Charlie Denvir (Elm Park), Allan Hill (Athenry), Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) and Eoin Murphy (Dundalk).

This year’s selection contains five members of the team who played the Boys Home Internationals at St Anne’s Old Links in 2017, namely Brady, Denvir, Marshall, Murphy and Power. Ireland finished second behind England last year.

John Brady and Mark Power are making their third appearance at the Boys Home Internationals having also played in 2016 at Ballyliffin. Ireland last won this event in 2013 at Forest Pines.

Ireland Boys Captain Alasdair Gibson (Knock) will accompany the team along with manager John McKinstry (Cairndhu) and GUI National Coach Neil Manchip.

Team: John Brady (Rosslare), Charlie Denvir (Elm Park), Allan Hill (Athenry), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), David Kitt (Athenry), Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Eoin Murphy (Dundalk), Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Mark Power (Kilkenny).