Steven Ward steps up hunt for another title

Belfast light-heavyweight Steven Ward will appear at the York Hall on April 26.

‘The Quiet Man’ who claimed the BUI Celtic title at Windsor Park last year, will look to step up his hunt for his next belt on a card broadcast live and exclusive on iFL TV.

Ward said: “I’ve never boxed at York Hall but I’ve heard great things about it and I’m looking forward to seeing it for myself.

“My momentum keeps going. I’ve had a little bit of time off but I like to keep active and keep learning.

“I know it’s going to be a great year and this keeps me moving forward.

“MTK Global’s deal with ESPN+ inspires us all.

“For fighters that make it onto those shows, it helps you develop as a fighter and the whole thing is just exciting for everyone involved.

“It’s great to stay busy and I really feel the next 12 months could be huge for me.

“Hopefully, we’ll get this one over with and there’ll be some really exciting fights lined up. These are exciting times and I am enjoying my boxing.”