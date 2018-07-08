WATCH: Ballyliffin has given Graeme McDowell the hunger to go to Scotland

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is likely to play in the Scottish Open next week and try and qualify for The Open Championship.

The Portrush man finished the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in joint 40th place, level par for the week after he bogeyed the final hole at Ballyliffin on Sunday.

He had contemplated giving it a miss having been away for seven out of the last eight weeks - but the draw of the potential of playing at The Open Championship - there are qualifying places available - and the fact he feels his game is not too far away has changed his initial thoughts.