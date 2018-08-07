Brilliant outing from Irwin at Belgium GP

Carrick’s Graeme Irwin powered his ASA Hitachi KTM 450 SX-f to two superb top fifteen finishes at the Belgium motocross Grand Prix last Sunday.

“If someone had said I’d be coming home from Belgium with two top fifteen results before this weekend started I would have been delighted but when it actually happens it’s unbelievable,” said Irwin.

The 27-year-old qualified 15th fastest in the deep sand of Lommel then crossed the line 16th in the qualifying race behind championship leader, Dutchman Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM.

In the opening race on Sunday Irwin finished 15th then in race two brought the ASA Hitachi KTM home in 14th to claim 13th overall, a career best in his first full season at world level.

“In my opening race I made a good start and held eleventh for a long time until I tired a little and made a few silly mistakes near the end of the race before regrouping to finish fifteenth,” he said.

“In the second moto my start wasn’t great but I muscled my way through to fourteenth by the flag. It was a mega result for me at the toughest race of the season.

“I’m so happy at the moment but I always want more. It was a tough weekend but a rewarding one at the same time. Now we move on to Hawkstone this weekend for the next round of the British.”

At the front of the field the two Red Bull KTM’s of Jefrey Herlings and Toni Cairoli dominated proceedings.

In the European championship Martin Barr had a tough weekend on the Revo Husqvarna finishing 12th in race one on Saturday then sixth in Sunday’s thirteen-lap race to finish sixth overall and still retain third in the championship.

“I’m pretty disappointed to be honest,” said Barr.

“I made a very bad start in race one and struggled to find my rhythm and finished twelfth.

“In Sunday’s race I was 26th at the end of lap one and fought my way to sixth at the flag.

“Not a good weekend and I just want to get home and prepare for this weekends British round at Hawkstone Park.”