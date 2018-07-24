Graeme Irwin takes MX World Championship point at Czech Grand Prix

Carrick’s Graeme Irwin was back in action at the Czech GP for round 14 of the MX World Championship and despite a frustrating weekend he still came away with a world championship point thanks to finishing 20th in race two at the circuit of Loket.

In the deep sands of the Czech GP the ASA Hitachi KTM rider qualified 15th and in the qualifying race claimed a brilliant 16th place finish. However in his two races on the Sunday bad starts cost him dearly as he finished 21st in race one and 20th in race two.

Ryan Mawhinney wins the Bridgestone Masters at Hawkstone Park.

“Basically my bad starts screwed up my weekend,” said Irwin. “ The weekend did start on a very positive note with timed qualifying going well then in the qualifying race I ran in 12th place until I tucked the front four laps from home making the pass for 11th.

“I was only down for a few seconds but it cost me and in the end as I had to settle for 16th at the flag. Race one on Sunday was disappointing as after a horrendous start I could only bring it home outside the points in 21st .

“Race two however could have been a different story if I hadn’t of been shunted out at turn one after a good start. I had to fight hard to finish 20th and get one point. I really have to sort out my starts! The ASA Hitachi KTM is going well and I know I can run well inside the top fifteen. My next GP is Lommel, Belgium on 5th August and I will definitely be looking for more points.”

At the sharp end of the Czech GP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli dominated proceeding with Dutch rider Herlings doing the double over his team-mate to open up a 30 point gap in the title race.

Meanwhile, Belfast teenager Ryan Mawhinney continued his winning streak at the Bridgestone Masters at Hawkstone Park taking the overall win in the BW85cc class on the ASA Hitachi KTM ahead of Alfie Hart at the two day meeting.

“It was a good weekend with three wins and a second due to a big crash on the first lap of race four. Thankfully I wasn’t hurt in the crash and I was nice to claim another overall,” said Ryan.