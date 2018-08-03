Irish Motocross Championships set for Seaforde this Saturday

The 2018 Irish Championships come back North of the border again this Saturday for the penultimate round of the series at Seaforde Motocross Park for the Mourne Club promoted event.

Defending Premier MX1 champion, Lisburn’s Richard Bird is within touching distance of claiming the title as he holds a comfortable points lead of 57 over his nearest rival John Meara on the Watt Kawasaki but the Loughbrickland rider won’t go down without a fight and come Saturday it should be a close fought thing at the front. The fight for third is certainly not over yet as Banbridge man Sean Devlin on the Risk Racing Yamaha is chasing his now Honda mounted team mate Robert Hamilton who is only 19 points ahead. Dubliner Stephen Mulally and Ballymoney man Jordan McCaw round out the top six.

Loughbrickland rider Jason Meara has all but won the Premier MX2 title with a massive 87-point lead over Glenn McCormick from Glenoe. Behind these two is Dylan Stynes, only two points ahead of Steven Kelly for third, with David Galvin from Cork fifth, and the injured Cailum Meara sixth, although Donegal man Aaron Gardiner should assume this position in Meara’s absence.

The Semi Expert MX1 class has produced some great racing this year with the sharp end dominated by County Down men, Johnny Presho from Comber 71 points ahead of Ashely Allerton from Newtownards.

Clifford Wilson from Ballymena is also consistent at the front and is not far off Allerton, with Gary Marmion and Chris Cully from KilKeel rounding out the top six.

Semi Expert MX2 championship is led by Southern youngster Lee Coffey from Jack Sheehan with Ruari McKeown the first MRA rider in third. Michael McAlister, Jack Galvin and Dollingstown teenager William McBride complete out the top six

Clubman MX1 can be a mixed bag with experience and youth combining, so far Downpatrick Kawasaki man Jordan Wade has a 20 point lead over Calvin McCorkelll with Gary Magee and Thomas Murdoch tied in third on equal points while Josh Rea is only a point behind these two in fifth. Only 23 points separate Yamaha men Scott Bailey from Markethill and Lurgan’s Ruari Grimes in the Clubmans MX2 so it is all to play for between the pair come Saturday. Daniel McFerran is third while Robert McAuley, Jamie Fleming and Paddy McCann battle over the minor placings.

The Veterans and Over 35 Classes run concurrently and the Veterans is led by former Grand Prix star Laurence Spence from Paul Heaney and Tom Gary Sullivan while the Over 35’s is led by Sean Kelly from Richard Watt.

Racing starts at 1100am with admission £5.00 and under 14’s free. The circuit is signposted from the main Clough to Ballynahinch Rd opposite the Butterfly House.