Irish road race dates confirmed for 2019

The full list of dates for the 2019 Irish road racing season has been finalised, with 12 national and international races scheduled in all.

Once again, the Mid Antrim 150 is absent from the calendar, although the organising club remains committed to reviving the race in the future.

Adam McLean and Paul Jordan in action at the Armoy Road Races.

The Kells Club also hopes to run their meeting next season and the event has been pencilled in for June 14-15, while the Enniskillen Road Races – held for the first time in the summer – will take place from June 28-29. The event will carry full championship status in 2019.

It is also hoped that the Munster 100 Road Races in Cork will run this year a week before the Ulster Grand Prix from August 3-4.

The new campaign will roar into life at the Cookstown 100 in County Tyrone from April 26-27.

A week later, the Tandragee 100 in County Armagh will be held from Friday, May 3-4 prior to the North West 200, which will be the first of the major international meetings.

Derek McGee dominated the inaugural Enniskillen Road Races.

Practice for the North West 200 will commence on Tuesday, May 14, with final qualifying and the opening races taking place on Thursday, May 16. The main race programme, including both headline Superbike races, will be held on Saturday, May 18.

In a tight turnaround, practice is scheduled to get underway for the Isle of Man TT only one week later on Saturday, May 25. A week of qualifying will be held around the Mountain Course before the opening Superbike TT kick-starts a hectic racing programme on Saturday, June 1.

Over the summer months, the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man will attract some of the sport’s biggest names (July 8-11) prior to the Armoy Road Races, with the ‘Race of Legends’ taking place from July 26-27.

The Ulster Grand Prix follows at the world-famous Dundrod course, where the first practice sessions will be held on Wednesday, August 7. Final qualifying and the opening UGP races take place on Thursday August 8, whetting the appetite for the main event on Saturday, August 10.

The dates for the Classic TT are also confirmed, with the event taking place from August 17-26.

2019 Road Races dates

Cookstown 100: April 26-27

Tandragee 100: May 3-4

North West 200: May 12-18

Isle of Man TT: May 25-June 7

Kells Road Races: June 14-15

Enniskillen Road Races: June 28-29

Skerries 100: July 6-7

Southern 100: July 8-11

Walderstown: July 13-14

Faugheen 50: July 20-21

Armoy Road Races: July 26-27

Ulster Grand Prix: August 5-10

East Coast Festival (Killalane): September 7-8

Classic TT August: 17-26