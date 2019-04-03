Jonathan Rea and Eugene Laverty are star guests for special North West 200 chat show

Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will return to the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils in May.

The Kawasaki rider and fellow WSBK star Eugene Laverty will take part in a special chat show in the paddock marquee on Wednesday, May 15 at 8pm.

Eugene Laverty on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

Twelve months ago, Rea rode a special lap of honour around the famous 8.9 mile ‘Triangle’ circuit and his fans will now have a chance to hear the Ballyclare man describe how he became the first man in history to win four consecutive Superbike titles. The 32-year-old will also discuss his attempt to make it a five-timer in 2019.

Rea will be joined on stage by Toomebridge man Laverty, who has switched to Ducati power with the Team Go Eleven squad for this season. Laverty has also been a regular visitor to the NW200 over the years.

With two big stars on board, seats for this unique chat show – hosted by BBC NI’s Stephen Watson – will be in huge demand, and fans are asked to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased via the official NW200 website at www.northwest200.org.