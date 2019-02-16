Jonathan Rea pulls wraps off new 2019 Kawasaki at official WSBK team launch in Australia

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and new team-mate Leon Haslam have unveiled their 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR machines ahead of next weekend’s opening round of the championship at Phillip Island in Australia.

The team launch was held at the legendary Australian circuit, where a final WSBK test will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Jonathan Rea and new team-mate Leon Haslam at the launch of the 2019 Kawasaki Racing Team in Australia.

Rea said: “KRT always push the boat out when it comes to launching the new colours and it is the first time you see your final bike in the flesh.

“Everything is real and now we turn the page to 2019. Alpinestars have done a great job with my leathers as well. I changed my number 1 plate a little bit too, incorporating some new logos.

“It is nice to do the launch here in Australia, and so close to the first race weekend.”

Guim Roda, KRT Team Manager, added : “Last year we faced the challenge of new technical rules that we feel constrained our performances.

“Nevertheless, we succeeded in winning the Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ world titles in a very successful year. For this year these rules are still maintained but we’re prepared.

“We have a bike with a new more capable engine and we have reinforced our technical and human assets to take advantage of this.”